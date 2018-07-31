Close call with chimney fire

Trish Neilson and Graeme Hart are still “living their dream in lovely rural Yarragon” after the quick response of the Yarragon and Trafalgar CFA brigades ended their fears that their house would burn to the ground.

The couple had been living on their Shady Creek Rd property only a little over a year after moving from Melbourne and were just about to head to bed when the chimney on their solid fuel heater caught fire.

A few bits of scrap paper on the fire, something they said they’d done “hundreds of times before”, was enough to set alight the soot-laden chimney.

“What a roar,” they recalled, and on rushing outside saw flames and sparks flaring from the flue.

The cowl on top of the flue had been blown off by the force of the sudden eruption of fire and was later found some distance from the house.

A call to triple-zero and another to nearest neighbour Mark Hunter drew almost immediate action as Mr Hart climbed onto the roof with a garden hose.

Mr Hart came armed with a fire extinguisher and a torch, the torch of vital use within minutes put to use guiding four fire trucks – two each from the Yarragon and Trafalgar brigades – through the unlit entrance to the property.

The brigades were there within five minutes of our call, Ms Neilson said.