Soccer pathway opens

Drouin Dragons Soccer Club have filled a missing link in the state league soccer pathway, committing to field an under 18 team in the metropolitan state league in 2019.

It is believed to be the first time a Gippsland-based club has fielded an under 18 team at state league level.

The team will complement existing men’s and reserves teams in state league five, and complete a link following junior competition with the Gippsland club.

Drouin Dragons president Jason Beer said with increasing junior numbers at the club, it was an obvious choice for the club and its current squad of under 16 players.

“Instead of the large jump between under 16s and reserves, this gives the under 16s another two years of junior competition and provides valuable experience of playing against high quality teams in south east Melbourne,” he said.

“More importantly, it gives juniors in Gippsland another pathway option to play soccer in Melbourne.”