Soccer pathway opens

Drouin Dragons under 16 players will make the step up to under 18 state league football next year.  Pictured (back, from left) coach John Ercoles, Rico Ercoles, Brock Paltridge, Jordan Carter, Sam Buckingham, Lachlan Brown, Harry Graham, president Jason Beer, (front) Joel Van Raalte, Lachlan Beer, Brodie Carter and Kieran Hawkins.  Absent are Dale Caldwell, Henry Grant, Lasaro Tuimateo, Michael Wilkinson, Josh Cavallin and Jack Bangham.

Drouin Dragons Soccer Club have filled a missing link in the state league soccer pathway, committing to field an under 18 team in the metropolitan state league in 2019.

It is believed to be the first time a Gippsland-based club has fielded an under 18 team at state league level.

The team will complement existing men’s and reserves teams in state league five, and complete a link following junior competition with the Gippsland club.

Drouin Dragons president Jason Beer said with increasing junior numbers at the club, it was an obvious choice for the club and its current squad of under 16 players.

“Instead of the large jump between under 16s and reserves, this gives the under 16s another two years of junior competition and provides valuable experience of playing against high quality teams in south east Melbourne,” he said.

“More importantly, it gives juniors in Gippsland another pathway option to play soccer in Melbourne.”

 

