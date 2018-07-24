Saleyards sold

The Warragul saleyards facility has been sold and the new owner has declared he will “lead the charge” to oppose a proposed new saleyards facility at Longwarry

Victorian Livestock Exchange, who owns the Pakenham saleyards, has purchased the Baw Baw Livestock Exchange in Warragul.

VLE managing director Wayne Osborne said it would be “business as usual” at the saleyards, following Friday’s unexpected announcement to staff and agents.

It is only two months since some livestock agents revealed plans for a new $12 million saleyards development on a 20-hectare greenfield site at Longwarry.

At the time, Warragul stock agent Neil Darby said the Longwarry development was designed to replace the Warragul saleyards facility.

But, Mr Osborne said VLE had no intentions of closing Warragul saleyards or accepting the Longwarry proposal without a fight.

“Certainly, our intention will be to oppose the development, we won’t give in easily. If people want to push ahead with it they can try…but we will lead the charge to oppose it.

“Our company history shows we were essentially started by farmers so we aren’t interested in seeing the market place disrupted and competition watered down,” he said.