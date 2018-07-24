New look Palmerston St

Streetscape works in Palmerston St, Warragul, that have drawn some public criticisms have been completed.

Concerns about the project, stage four of streetscape works in the central business area of the town, have mainly centred on converting the section of Palmerston St between Victoria and Smith Sts to one-way vehicle traffic, the narrow roadway causing potential dangers for cars reversing from kerbside parking bays and the need for vehicles wanting to cross from Smith St to Victoria St to detour via roundabouts at Smith or Queen Sts.

The $1.3 million project involved a total revamp of Palmerston St between Victoria and Smith Sts, to create a pedestrian friendly area, one way east bound traffic, more parking and improved drainage.

There are 13 stainless steel bollards installed at the Palmerston-Smith Sts intersection, another 14 near the laneway and two in a garden bed near the corner of Palmerston and Victoria Sts.

Each of the bollards are secured by four seemingly small bolts into concrete or bitumen surfaces.