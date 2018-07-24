Kinder gains funding

A further $1.1 million in federal government funding was announced yesterday for the new early learning centre to be developed on the Warragul Primary School site.

The funding is additional to a previous federal commitment of $800,000 as well as $650,000 each from the state government and Baw Baw Shire.

The extra government funds also will allow council to redirect it’s previous $1.1 million commitment to another project.

Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent yesterday announced the additional $1.1 million from round two of the Building Better Regions Fund, which is in addition to previous funding committed through the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages.

“This additional funding is a fantastic outcome for the community, which brings the total funding from the Commonwealth to $1.9 million as part of a $3.2 million project with the Baw Baw Shire and state government.

“The early learning centre is a significant investment and ensures a growing region like the Baw Baw Shire has the infrastructure and resources in place to cater for the growing number of young families.”