Kinder gains funding

Celebrating a $1.1 million funding boost on the future site of the early learning centre at Warragul Primary School are (from left) Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent, Baw Baw Shire CEO Alison Leighton and mayor Joe Gauci. It is hoped the centre, which will create about 132 kinder positions, will open in mid-2019.

A further $1.1 million in federal government funding was announced yesterday for the new early learning centre to be developed on the Warragul Primary School site.

The funding is additional to a previous federal commitment of $800,000 as well as $650,000 each from the state government and Baw Baw Shire.

The extra government funds also will allow council to redirect it’s previous $1.1 million commitment to another project.

Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent yesterday announced the additional $1.1 million from round two of the Building Better Regions Fund, which is in addition to previous funding committed through the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages.

“This additional funding is a fantastic outcome for the community, which brings the total funding from the Commonwealth to $1.9 million as part of a $3.2 million project with the Baw Baw Shire and state government.

“The early learning centre is a significant investment and ensures a growing region like the Baw Baw Shire has the infrastructure and resources in place to cater for the growing number of young families.”

