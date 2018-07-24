Ben races to title

St Paul’s Anglican Grammar year 11 student Ben Bargwanna wrapped up the 2018 state championship following the final round at Sandown at the weekend.

A season long battle with Jay Robotham came down to the final race of the season in a closely fought battle that ended when Ben came out on top to wrap up his first state title.

Ben secured a fourth podium in a row to win the championship in a tense battle over the weekend.

Fifty cars were on the track for the final round and Ben qualified third with his title rival in fourth place.

The first two races of the weekend were typical close racing battles, with the lead changing multiple times and both times Ben came home with third place finishes.

Ben said going into the final was a surreal experience.

“I was so nervous before the final as this battle has gone on all year, and it all came down to this race,” he said.