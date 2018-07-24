Bec’s sacrifice

Eating junk food and frequently missing social events are just some of the sacrifices 42-year-old Bec Whelan had to make to qualify for the national body building championships - but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s an extreme sport, and not everyone can do it because it takes a lot of discipline,” Bec explains. “If you’re going to do it, you have to take it on as a way of life.”

The mother of three juggles five part time jobs and caring for her family around the sport she loves.

Last September, Bec qualified for the Australian Championship ICN Pro Night of Champions, where she will compete in Melbourne on the October 13 and 14.

ICN - “I Compete Natural,” is a body building organisation with members all over the world. As the name suggests, ICN hosts body building, fitness and bikini events in which competitors must be drug free. The competition is open, and Bec will compete against other women, some of whom are in their twenties.

“I’m very lucky that I have good genes, so that’s half my battle. But I still have to work hard to sustain it,” Bec said.