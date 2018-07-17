Simple gifts bring smiles

The simplest gift, even a toothbrush, can bring great joy and change the life of a child who has very little.

This is the recollection of Trafalgar’s Dawn Moore and Narracan’s Lois White who are now coordinating “Operation Christmas Child” in West Gippsland.

The two women have been filling shoe boxes with presents for impoverished children for 20 years and are now raising awareness of the Samaritan’s Purse operation.

Mrs Moore recalls being surprised by a little orphan girl’s great joy at receiving a toothbrush amongst her gift-filled shoebox in Cambodia. She later learnt the girl had previously had to share a toothbrush amongst nine other girls at the orphanage.

“They just live in sheer poverty, their parents just don’t have the money to buy them things,” she said.

Unlike giving cash, “Operation Christmas Child” allows the donor to carefully select each present for an impoverished child. The only limit is the size of the shoebox.

“You do a box and that all goes to a child. Nothing comes out,” said Mrs Moore.

“It’s what you can afford. It’s amazing what you can fit in a shoebox,” added Mrs White.

Showing a gift-filled box for an older boy, items included a soft toy, clothing, soap, toothbrush, exercise book, pencils, cup, ball, skipping rope and a bag.