Silver for basketballers

Posted on by editor
Warragul District Amateur Basketball Association athletes Dallas Loughridge and Georgia Koopmans helped Victoria Country to a silver medal in the Australian Junior Championships held on the Sunshine Coast last week.

Warragul District Amateur Basketball Association athletes Dallas Loughridge and Georgia Koopmans have helped Victoria Country to a silver medal in the Australian under 16 junior championships.

The four Victorian teams were grand finalists for the first time since 2001 at the Australian Under 18 Junior Championships.

Victoria Metropolitan seized gold medals in both the girls and boys, battling it out with Victoria Country in two sensational gold medal games.

An incredible back-and-forth girls grand final was claimed by Victoria Metro, 65-57.

    Tagged with:
    Posted in Sport

