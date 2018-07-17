Silver for basketballers

Warragul District Amateur Basketball Association athletes Dallas Loughridge and Georgia Koopmans have helped Victoria Country to a silver medal in the Australian under 16 junior championships.

The four Victorian teams were grand finalists for the first time since 2001 at the Australian Under 18 Junior Championships.

Victoria Metropolitan seized gold medals in both the girls and boys, battling it out with Victoria Country in two sensational gold medal games.

An incredible back-and-forth girls grand final was claimed by Victoria Metro, 65-57.