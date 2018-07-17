Paramedic provides support

Neerim South has dedicated paramedic support for the first time after MICA paramedic Ross Salathiel started work in the town last week.

Mr Salathiel is one of six new paramedic community support coordinators – professional paramedics whose work goes beyond the traditional role of responding to emergency cases.

Based at Neerim South ambulance station, Mr Salathiel aims to engage with local communities, provide training to local health services and ambulance first responder teams as well as provide a MICA resource in the area.

Located 15 to 20 minutes from larger townships Warragul and Drouin, he said the new role primarily aimed at improving health outcomes in the Neerim South and surrounding districts.

The town is currently served by an ambulance community officer team of about 20 volunteers who respond to some 20 to 30 callouts per month with backing from Warragul or Drouin paramedics.