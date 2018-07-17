Gulls win Gazette Cup

Warragul retained the Warragul and Drouin Gazette Cup fought out by all of the football and netball teams on Sunday.
What was most thrilling for the Gulls in taking the cup was that its A grade netball side defeated Drouin in a hard-fought four goal win.
The victory by the top netball side, its second in a row against sides in the “five”, has it within percentage of the 5th team and a chance of making finals for the first time for a number of years.
In the footy, Warragul kept its finals hopes alive after it fought off a spirited challenge from Drouin.
A last quarter resurgence by the Gulls after Drouin had cut a 23-point deficit to just nine points steadied the ship and saw them over the line 12-15 to 7-13.