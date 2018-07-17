Female friendly for soccer

Drouin Dragons Soccer Club now has access to upgraded, extended and female-friendly change rooms and amenities following a $195,000 upgrade.

The new facilities were officially unveiled and opened during a home match round on Sunday by club president Jason Beer, life member and builder Jeff Kittlelty and Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci.

The project includes new female friendly change rooms, showers and toilets, a new dedicated first aid room and extended change rooms for umpires.

Additionally, all entry points, car parking and facilities within the club rooms have been upgraded in line with universal design principles, enabling participation for people of all abilities.

The project was jointly funded from a $50,000 council contribution; $45,000 funds raised by the soccer club; and, $100,000 grant from the state government’s Female Friendly Facilities Fund.

Mr Beer said the journey of the female friendly changerooms began five years ago when the club identified the need to cater for the growing number of women playing soccer.