Educators awarded

Warragul’s Martha Smith and Buln Buln’s Tracy Lechte have cared for more than 150 children each in their role of family day care educators.

Now their work is being recognised with Martha and Tracy both winning regional awards in the 2018 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

The duo, who are both registered with Baw Baw Family Day Care, were “very happy” with the awards.

For Martha, who started as a family day care educator in 2010, it is her third consecutive regional award.

When asked of her favourite part of the job, Martha said “definitely watching their continual learning and being able to do that in such small groups”.

Tracy, who has worked in the role for 16 years, is accepting her second consecutive regional award.

“I was recently asked how many bottoms I’d changed in 16 years,” laughed Tracy. “In 16 years, a lot. Over 150 bottoms.”