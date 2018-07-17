Home News Educators awarded

Educators awarded

Posted on by editor
Baw Baw family day care educators Martha Smith (left) and Tracy Lechte celebrate winning regional awards in the 2018 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards with the children they work with (back, from left) Evangeline Mathews, Max Zeldenryk, Ava Halliday, Finn Hawke, (centre, from left) Coby Bridger, Leo Findlay, Hudson Zeldenryk, Mary Bridger, (front, from left) Patrick Browning, Charlie Gibbons and Harry Ward.

Baw Baw family day care educators Martha Smith (left) and Tracy Lechte celebrate winning regional awards in the 2018 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards with the children they work with (back, from left) Evangeline Mathews, Max Zeldenryk, Ava Halliday, Finn Hawke, (centre, from left) Coby Bridger, Leo Findlay, Hudson Zeldenryk, Mary Bridger, (front, from left) Patrick Browning, Charlie Gibbons and Harry Ward.

Warragul’s Martha Smith and Buln Buln’s Tracy Lechte have cared for more than 150 children each in their role of family day care educators.

Now their work is being recognised with Martha and Tracy both winning regional awards in the 2018 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

The duo, who are both registered with Baw Baw Family Day Care, were “very happy” with the awards.

For Martha, who started as a family day care educator in 2010, it is her third consecutive regional award.

When asked of her favourite part of the job, Martha said “definitely watching their continual learning and being able to do that in such small groups”.

Tracy, who has worked in the role for 16 years, is accepting her second consecutive regional award.

“I was recently asked how many bottoms I’d changed in 16 years,” laughed Tracy.  “In 16 years, a lot.  Over 150 bottoms.”

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature