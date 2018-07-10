WTF billboards

A series of billboards around Warragul aim to keep the need for a new West Gippsland Hospital front and centre of the community, particularly in lobbying the state government.

“WTF – Where’s The Funding” community campaign members have vowed they will not let the passion and support of 10,000 people signing a petition be forgotten.

Refusing to lay down after the new hospital failed to attract state government funding in this year’s budget, the community advocacy group has turned its attention to billboards around the town to keep their message alive.

More than 10,000 people signed a petition in March calling for a new West Gippsland Hospital on a greenfield site at Drouin East.

Community action group spokesperson, retired anaesthetist Rob Sinnett, said funding for the new hospital was now very much an election issue ahead of the November state government election.

He said billboards were starting to pop up around town and they wanted to get as many billboards and signs in prominent locations to keep the issue on everyone’s minds.