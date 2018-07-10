WDJFL a clear winner

Warragul and District Junior Football League was a clear winner in the under 12 competition of the Interleague Carnival in Sale.
The WDJFL won all five matches over two days heading into the grand final against Southern Gippsland in a rematch of the 2017 final.
Under the guidance of coach David Carpenter, WDJFL played four solid quarters of football in very cold, wet and windy conditions and were able to come out clear winners.
The under 14s, under coach Rob Reid, won two out of five preliminary games. Although outsized and outplayed in several games, eight players will be nominated to play in an Allstars match on Saturday, July 22 in Morwell as an opener to a Gippsland Power match.
The Interleague Carnival was conducted over three days against leagues from across Gippsland including Sale, Central Gippsland, Southern Gippsland, Bairnsdale and Traralgon.