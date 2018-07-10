Vandals target club

Repeated vandalism attacks at Warragul Croquet Club has left its members at their wits end.

During the past month the club has been left to endure fences cut, broken windows, tagging on the club house and shed and the powerbox has been tampered with.

Warragul Croquet Club treasurer Mary Cornwall said club members were fed up with the repeated attacks on their club.

“They’ve cut our new fence with bolt cutters and once in they tried to jemmy open the side door to the club house,” she said.

“When that failed they graffitied the back and side of the club house.

“This comes on top of them smashing a window and turning our power off.

“The shire has been fantastic in cleaning it up but that’s ratepayers’ money, the ratepayer is footing the bill. It beggars belief. There’s no respect.”