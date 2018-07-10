NAIDOC celebrates women

Indigenous female leaders were highlighted during a NAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony in Drouin yesterday morning.

Despite the winter chill, many gathered in Memorial Park to share in the annual celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and achievements.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci led the event and was joined on stage by local Elder Grace Hayes, Merle Rose and Lionel Rose Junior.

Cr Gauci, in keeping with the 2018 theme “Because of Her, We Can”, asked the community to stop and see what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women everywhere had achieved and continue to achieve.

“Locally, women including Cheryl Drayton, Grace Hayes, Pauline Mullett, Linda Mullett, Kaylene McKinnon, Sherralee Dow, Heather Hood, Belinda Crawford and Lisa Williams are just a handful of the people who are working to support a strong Aboriginal culture,” said Cr Gauci. “I know that the working group that Lionel headed up was powered by many young women and teenagers.”