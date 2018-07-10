Lighting up for sport

The official switch-on of new ground lighting at the Ellinbank Recreation Reserve last Wednesday evening was another step in a series of major upgrades over recent years at the venue.

Member of Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing flicked the switch on the lighting towards which the State Government contributed $80,000 from its country football and netball program and Baw Baw Shire Council provided a further $100,000.

The 100 lux lights had already proved their value during the current football season, being used for training and Friday night games play by the Ellinbank teams in the Warragul and District Junior Football League.

The reserve is home to the Ellinbank Football Netball Club and the Ellinbank Cricket Club that have a total of more than 470 players.

Ms Shing said the previous inadequate lighting led to reduced usage of the ground, increased risk to player safety by training on poorly lighted areas and damage to the surface with the better lighted areas over utilised.