Home News Lighting up for sport

Lighting up for sport

Posted on by editor
Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing (third from left) joins in the excitement with some Ellinbank Football Netball Club juniors, from left, Georgia Davidson, Reagan Joyce, Jessica Wilms, Dakota Eade, Izzy Spinks and Jess Atherton after the new ground lights at Ellinbank were turned on last Wednesday.

Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing (third from left) joins in the excitement with some Ellinbank Football Netball Club juniors, from left, Georgia Davidson, Reagan Joyce, Jessica Wilms, Dakota Eade, Izzy Spinks and Jess Atherton after the new ground lights at Ellinbank were turned on last Wednesday.

The official switch-on of new ground lighting at the Ellinbank Recreation Reserve last Wednesday evening was another step in a series of major upgrades over recent years at the venue.

Member of Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing flicked the switch on the lighting towards which the State Government contributed $80,000 from its country football and netball program and Baw Baw Shire Council provided a further $100,000.

The 100 lux lights had already proved their value during the current football season, being used for training and Friday night games play by the Ellinbank teams in the Warragul and District Junior Football League.

The reserve is home to the Ellinbank Football Netball Club and the Ellinbank Cricket Club that have a total of more than 470 players.

Ms Shing said the previous inadequate lighting led to reduced usage of the ground, increased risk to player safety by training on poorly lighted areas and damage to the surface with the better lighted areas over utilised.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature