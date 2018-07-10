Home Sport Dragons conquer Strikers

Dragons conquer Strikers

Posted on by editor
Bunyip’s Declan Bishop finds his way around his Drouin opponent during the state league division five match.

Bunyip’s Declan Bishop finds his way around his Drouin opponent during the state league division five match.

Drouin Dragons state teams travelled to Bunyip on Saturday for a tough match between the two local state five soccer clubs.

Played in pretty ordinary weather with gusty wind and driving rain, Bunyip Soccer Club put on the pitch lights halfway through the senior match.

The handful of spectators who braved the weather conditions got to see a spirited match between the two senior teams, with plenty of free kicks given away.

In the end, Drouin Dragons got the better of Bunyip, 4-2.

In the reserves, determination, a strong back line and speed through the middle and up forward saw the Dragons win 4-2.

Warragul United moved to third on the state league one ladder with a 3-1 victory over the Eltham Redbacks.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature