Dragons conquer Strikers

Drouin Dragons state teams travelled to Bunyip on Saturday for a tough match between the two local state five soccer clubs.

Played in pretty ordinary weather with gusty wind and driving rain, Bunyip Soccer Club put on the pitch lights halfway through the senior match.

The handful of spectators who braved the weather conditions got to see a spirited match between the two senior teams, with plenty of free kicks given away.

In the end, Drouin Dragons got the better of Bunyip, 4-2.

In the reserves, determination, a strong back line and speed through the middle and up forward saw the Dragons win 4-2.

Warragul United moved to third on the state league one ladder with a 3-1 victory over the Eltham Redbacks.