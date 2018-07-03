Home News Rocco’s poultry prize

Rocco’s poultry prize

What started as a backyard hobby has quickly escalated to national success for Rocco Ryan of Drouin West.

What started out as a simple backyard hobby has resulted in national success for eight-year-old Rocco Ryan, who took out best junior exhibitor at a recent national poultry competition.

Having entered a bird as a backyard hen at the Warragul Agricultural Show three years ago, the Drouin West boy caught the bug and has been showing birds ever since.

Making the eight-hour trip to Canberra with eight birds for the Canberra Poultry Show, Rocco said he was surprised to take out the ultimate prize as champion junior exhibitor at his first national show.

With 2300 of the best birds in Australia on show and 350 entries in his Australorps class a record for the show, Rocco said he entered the event with little expectations.

