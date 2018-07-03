Marist hosts carnival

Marist Sion College put in a competitive effort at the 24th national Marist netball carnival last week.

Warragul hosted the event, with schools from across Australia descending on the Burke Street courts for three days of competitive competition.

Beginning the tournament in pool B, Marist Sion made a positive start with victory in its second match against Newman College to square the ledger at one win and one loss.

A difficult challenge in eventual championship finalist Catholic College Sale resulted in a narrow loss. The Sale team went through the tournament undefeated only to fall in extra time of the championship final.

A thrilling two-goal win over Marist Bendigo put the Warragul team back on track before finding Assumption College too strong.