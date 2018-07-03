Lions reflect on 40 years

Yarragon Lion’s Club annual changeover dinner offered the opportunity to reflect on the past before moving into the future.

Roy Robins reflected upon some of the history of the club before the launch of his book, reflecting on the club’s first foray into catering at Field Days, providing assistance to those affected by fires in New South Wales and western Victoria and building its first shed at Dowton Park in 1997-98.

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood launched the history book, which covers from 2003 through to 2018.

“Roy of his own accord has taken on the project of researching the clubs history,” he said.

“He has accessed old records, specifically all the old changeover books, with the exception of three years, and local newspaper articles.”