Joe takes centre stage

It was a hive of activity as camera crews took centre stage on a Warragul farm last week where farmer Joe Meggetto was about to deliver an important mental health message for television audiences.

Joe doesn’t enjoy being centre of attention, but on this occasion the importance of his message outweighed his usual private life.

Joe was invited to appear on Channel Seven’s “Kochie’s Business Builders” after bravely telling his story of his battle with depression in the financial year calendar created by Gippsland Jersey.

The calendar featured the stories of 12 local farmers who had experienced mental health problems. The aim of the initiative was to raise awareness and break down the stigmas often associated with mental health issues.