Home Sport Bulls take Cup

Bulls take Cup

Posted on by editor
The Poowong-Loch and Bunyip under 12 players were keen for their contest to determine the winner of the inaugural BCNA Pink Sports Day Cup.

The Poowong-Loch and Bunyip under 12 players were keen for their contest to determine the winner of the inaugural BCNA Pink Sports Day Cup.

Round 12 of the Warragul and District Junior Football League saw the Poowong-Loch Bulls and Bunyip junior football clubs play off for the inaugural Breast Cancer Network Australia Pink Sports Day Cup with Bulls taking home the cup with two out of three wins.

It was the fourth year the clubs have met to raise money for BCNA, with Saturday’s fixture raising $500.

The Bulls proved too strong and pushed away in the last quarter for a strong victory in the under 10s.

In the under 12s, a very accomplished Bulls put the game beyond the reach of Bunyip who showed glimpses of team footy in the second half.

Bunyip were clear winners against the undermanned Bulls in the under 14s.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature