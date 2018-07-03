Bulls take Cup

Round 12 of the Warragul and District Junior Football League saw the Poowong-Loch Bulls and Bunyip junior football clubs play off for the inaugural Breast Cancer Network Australia Pink Sports Day Cup with Bulls taking home the cup with two out of three wins.
It was the fourth year the clubs have met to raise money for BCNA, with Saturday’s fixture raising $500.
The Bulls proved too strong and pushed away in the last quarter for a strong victory in the under 10s.
In the under 12s, a very accomplished Bulls put the game beyond the reach of Bunyip who showed glimpses of team footy in the second half.
Bunyip were clear winners against the undermanned Bulls in the under 14s.