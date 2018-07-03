Arts centre blowout

Costs for the West Gippsland Arts Centre redevelopment have blown out by more than $750,000.

As the project nears completion, Baw Baw Shire has been hit with a bill for additional works that will cost council $759,000.

Council was notified of the blowout two weeks ago, only a month after arts and culture manager Rob Robson gloated “there have been no cost blowouts.”

Mayor Joe Gauci admitted the news was “really disappointing” and said council was negotiating with the contractor Building Engineering about the increased costs.

Cr Gauci blamed an old building and unforeseen works for the extra costs, admitting the contract’s contingency for extra costs was possibly not high enough.