Welcome to Monash

Russell Broadbent could become the first Member for Monash if he stands and wins at the next federal election after the seat of McMillan was renamed Monash.

Angus McMillan will be no longer recognised in the naming of our federal electorate, but objectors have failed to convince the Australian Electoral Commission it should be replaced with an indigenous name.

The AEC has announced it will maintain the recommended change to Monash, in recognition of World War I military commander Sir John Monash.

More than 30 submissions opposed renaming the federal seat of McMillan to Monash.  And, overwhelmingly, the majority of submissions called for the electorate to have an indigenous name.

But, the electorate will be known as Monash from the next federal election.

The final redistribution of boundaries and names released by the AEC last week also returned Bunyip North, Garfield North, Maryknoll, Tonimbuk and Tynong North to the new Monash electorate.

