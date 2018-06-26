Home News Walhalla cricket reactivated

A group of secondary school students visiting Walhalla recently took the opportunity to climb the steep one-kilometre track for an impromptu game of cricket on the historic ground.

Walhalla’s unique cricket ground perched about 200 metres above the historic township may soon be hearing the thump of leather against willow again.

The Walhalla Cricket Club, originally formed in 1885 at the height of the gold rush, has been reactivated after a hiatus of about 15 years and volunteers, under the supervision of Park Victoria, have been working to make the ground playable again.

Cricket club president Brian Brewer of Warragul said membership had grown to 20 people – most are also members of the Walhalla Heritage and Development League – but it had no plans to play competitively.

We just want to maintain the ground as a venue for occasional social games, he said.

