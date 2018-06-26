Prices up, confidence down

Opening milk prices have delivered an air of optimism for Gippsland dairy farmers, but latest Dairy Australia figures indicate farmer confidence levels are in decline.

Fonterra, Saputo and Burra Foods have all announced their opening milk prices within the range of $5.60 and $5.90 per kilogram milk solids, above the conservative opening prices of last year.

Burra Foods was the first to announce its opening milk price which will be in the range of $5.60 and $5.90 per kilogram milk solids, an eight per cent increase on last year’s opening price.

Saputo and Fonterra followed with their announcements last week of $5.75/kg milk solids and $5.85/kg milk solids respectively.