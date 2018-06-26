Magic of Winterfest

The rain cleared just in time for a magical lantern parade at Warragul Winterfest on Saturday night.

Coordinator Donna Hallam said a crowd of about 1200 people enjoyed the parade, fire twirlers, bonfire, children’s activities, local musicians and food stalls on offer at Eastern Park during the third Warragul Winterfest.

Despite crowd numbers being less than half of what was seen at last year’s event due to the wet conditions, Ms Hallam said “it was a great festival nonetheless”.

The theme was “Mid-Winter Magic”.