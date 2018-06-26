Home News Magic of Winterfest

Magic of Winterfest

Posted on by editor
A group of creative lantern makers at the Winterfest (from left) Mary Puts, Hamish Pumpurs, Lachlan Pumpurs, Jess Place and Matilda Pumpurs.

A group of creative lantern makers at the Winterfest (from left) Mary Puts, Hamish Pumpurs, Lachlan Pumpurs, Jess Place and Matilda Pumpurs.

The rain cleared just in time for a magical lantern parade at Warragul Winterfest on Saturday night.

Coordinator Donna Hallam said a crowd of about 1200 people enjoyed the parade, fire twirlers, bonfire, children’s activities, local musicians and food stalls on offer at Eastern Park during the third Warragul Winterfest.

Despite crowd numbers being less than half of what was seen at last year’s event due to the wet conditions, Ms Hallam said “it was a great festival nonetheless”.

The theme was “Mid-Winter Magic”.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature