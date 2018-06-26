Longwarry impress 1968 heroes

Longwarry consolidated its position in the top five with a big win over Nilma-Darnum, 24-17 (161) to 5-6 (36).
Playing in front of its 1968 premiership heroes and no doubt looking to repeat that history some 50 years on, the Crows were dominant from the outset with a six goal to one first term laying the foundation for a big win.
The Bombers responded with four goals in a competitive second term, but the Crows were still able to extend their lead with another six goals giving them a comfortable 46-point buffer.
The visitor could only manage two behinds from that point as it got ugly, with Crows coach Daniel Fry feasting on the Bombers defence to finish with a bag of 12 goals.