Home Sport Longwarry impress 1968 heroes

Longwarry impress 1968 heroes

Posted on by editor
Past players Ray Serong, Joe Prout, Michael Stephens and Kevin Stephens join Longwarry Football Club president Steven Tuite to celebrate the club’s history during its match against Nilma-Darnum.

Past players Ray Serong, Joe Prout, Michael Stephens and Kevin Stephens join Longwarry Football Club president Steven Tuite to celebrate the club’s history during its match against Nilma-Darnum.

Longwarry consolidated its position in the top five with a big win over Nilma-Darnum, 24-17 (161) to 5-6 (36).

Playing in front of its 1968 premiership heroes and no doubt looking to repeat that history some 50 years on, the Crows were dominant from the outset with a six goal to one first term laying the foundation for a big win.

The Bombers responded with four goals in a competitive second term, but the Crows were still able to extend their lead with another six goals giving them a comfortable 46-point buffer.

The visitor could only manage two behinds from that point as it got ugly, with Crows coach Daniel Fry feasting on the Bombers defence to finish with a bag of 12 goals.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature