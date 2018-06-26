Cricketers in Asia

Local veteran cricketers travelled to Asia to contest against teams from Kowcoon, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Japan.

Sixteen over 60s Victorian cricketers travelled with their partners with the Japan leg of the tour taking in Yokohama (Tokyo) and Sano.

The average age of the tourists was 69.5 years and with some of the opposition teams fielding players as young as 23, there was a fairly significant gap in fitness and ability.

Although being older the veterans weren’t disgraced as their endeavour was first class. Among the results were a win in Hing Kong, close losses in Shanghai and a tied T20 game in Yokohama (although the veterans claimed victory as they lost less wickets than the opposition).