Knights recalls 1968 flag

A reunion will celebrate 50 years since Longwarry claimed the 1968 premiership – it’s last senior premiership.  The team included (back, from left) N. Taylor, R. Walton, R. Hough, A. Prout (vice captain), P. Oakes, W. I’Anson, J. Irwin, (centre, from left) Roy Ford (secretary), D. Anderson (manager), R. Christie, E. Denovan, P. Knights, J. Cook, G. Thomas, K. Watson (trainer) and R. Knights (president), (front, from left) R. Irwin, M. Johnson, R. Proctor, E. Guy (captain-coach), Ron Serong, B. Toy and (seated) mascot Wayne Serong.  Absent was R. Smith and F. Brasier (head trainer).

A mix of youth and experience, demanding trainings and an “Ironman” leader saw Longwarry claim the 1968 premiership, according to player and VFL/AFL legend Peter Knights.

The “Blues”, as they were then known, came into the 1968 with a point to prove after a disastrous end to the 1967 season.

They certainly delivered with an 84-point victory.

Peter Knights, who played in the team as a 16-year-old, is looking forward to reminiscing with former teammates during the 50-year reunion on Saturday.

“It will be good.  I still see a few of those teammates from time to time that I was friendly with.  Sadly, I haven’t seen some of them for decades.”

