Knights recalls 1968 flag

A mix of youth and experience, demanding trainings and an “Ironman” leader saw Longwarry claim the 1968 premiership, according to player and VFL/AFL legend Peter Knights.
The “Blues”, as they were then known, came into the 1968 with a point to prove after a disastrous end to the 1967 season.
They certainly delivered with an 84-point victory.
Peter Knights, who played in the team as a 16-year-old, is looking forward to reminiscing with former teammates during the 50-year reunion on Saturday.
“It will be good. I still see a few of those teammates from time to time that I was friendly with. Sadly, I haven’t seen some of them for decades.”