House acquired

A Tarwin St resident has supported Baw Baw Shire’s proposal to acquire his home to improve a dangerous intersection, but he wants to be adequately compensated.

Glenn Kimm told council he has spent about $100,000 on his home to provide disabled access and he would not be able to simply go and buy another house.

The $2.7 million project requires council to acquire Mr Kimm’s house to enable the development of a new intersection treatment at Tarwin St, Sutton St and Pharaohs Rd.

Council last week ruled out an option that would have acquired a large section of Warragul Country Club land and encroached on the club’s golf course.