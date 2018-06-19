Home News House acquired

House acquired

Posted on by editor
A Tarwin St resident has supported Baw Baw Shire’s proposal to acquire his home to improve a dangerous intersection, but he wants to be adequately compensated.

A Tarwin St resident has supported Baw Baw Shire’s proposal to acquire his home to improve a dangerous intersection, but he wants to be adequately compensated.

A Tarwin St resident has supported Baw Baw Shire’s proposal to acquire his home to improve a dangerous intersection, but he wants to be adequately compensated.

Glenn Kimm told council he has spent about $100,000 on his home to provide disabled access and he would not be able to simply go and buy another house.

The $2.7 million project requires council to acquire Mr Kimm’s house to enable the development of a new intersection treatment at Tarwin St, Sutton St and Pharaohs Rd.

Council last week ruled out an option that would have acquired a large section of Warragul Country Club land and encroached on the club’s golf course.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature