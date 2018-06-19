Home Sport Greyhound wins in Auckland

Grant Pask of Bunyip was in Auckland to watch Ring the Bell, owned by a syndicate that also includes his brother Glenn from Drouin and Jamie Baxter of Longwarry, win New Zealand’s most prestigious greyhound race, The Duke of Edinburgh Silver Collar, last Saturday week.

A greyhound with strong local ownership connections has taken out New Zealand’s most prestigious race for the second year in a row.

Ring the Bell, raced by the Four Frothys Syndicate that includes Grant Pask of Bunyip, his brother Glenn from Drouin and Jamie Baxter of Longwarry, won the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Collar and the $46,000 first prize cheque at Auckland on June 10.

The win brought the dog’s career prizemoney to more than $434,000.

Start from box two Ring the Bell won its second Silver Collar final over 779 metres by three-and-a-half lengths to score its 36th win for 89 starts.

It has also been placed 27 times.

