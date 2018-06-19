Crime down 3.8%

Crime statistics are continuing to trend downwards across the Baw Baw police services area but police continue to hold concerns for increasing incidents of family violence.

Warragul Police senior sergeant Duncan Bartley said statistics released last week by the Crimes Statistics Agency confirmed crime was down 3.8 per cent for offences per 100,000 population for the 12 month period to the end of March.

The total number of reported crimes to police dropped from 4019 to 3975 offences, representing a 1.1 per cent decrease.

Sen Sgt Bartley said while the figures were reassuring in relation to a predominantly safe community, the continued increase in family violence was alarming.

Serious family violence assaults increased 18 per cent for the 12 month period.