Home News Closing time for Sporty

Closing time for Sporty

Posted on by editor
Linda Fowler (left) and Jenny Modra party in The Sporty for the final time on Saturday night.

Linda Fowler (left) and Jenny Modra party in The Sporty for the final time on Saturday night.

It is the end of an era for Warragul’s favourite nightclub. This weekend The Sporty partied for the last time.

Formally known as Jim’s Sports Bar, Retro Room and sometimes fondly as “The Dirt Bar”, it has been home to up to 650 party animals for the last 1200 Saturday nights.

The decision to close the night club was announced in May on the venue’s Facebook page, causing more of a reaction around town than management had expected.

Sporty owner Justin Dash said he knew why some people might be sad.  However, after running the night club for 13 years, he and his staff are looking forward to the change.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature