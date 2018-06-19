Closing time for Sporty

It is the end of an era for Warragul’s favourite nightclub. This weekend The Sporty partied for the last time.

Formally known as Jim’s Sports Bar, Retro Room and sometimes fondly as “The Dirt Bar”, it has been home to up to 650 party animals for the last 1200 Saturday nights.

The decision to close the night club was announced in May on the venue’s Facebook page, causing more of a reaction around town than management had expected.

Sporty owner Justin Dash said he knew why some people might be sad. However, after running the night club for 13 years, he and his staff are looking forward to the change.