Soccer desperate for grounds

A $2.5 million request for a synthetic soccer pitch in Warragul has raised questions about why soccer needs have dropped off Baw Baw Shire Council’s infrastructure priorities.

Warragul United Soccer Club president Peter O’Dea told councillors the club wanted answers on an undelivered business case for new grounds; and, why the project had dropped off council’s infrastructure radar.

Twelve years ago, Mr O’Dea was on a shire steering committee in which a consultant study of recreation needs in Baw Baw Shire identified soccer was in “dire need of grounds.”

But still no money has been forthcoming and the club is at risk of losing members.

Mr O’Dea said the club was at a point of desperation.