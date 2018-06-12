Remembering Georgia

The late Georgia Larsen was honoured with a memorial medallion and shield when Cora Lynn and Garfield netballers met on Saturday.

Georgia, who died following a Longwarry car accident in February, played for both netball clubs.

Donna Marsh of Cora Lynn Netball Club said Georgia, who would have turned 16-years-old next month, was a “capable young lady” who “loved her netball”.

Ms Marsh said the two clubs together with Georgia’s parents Tracy and Shannon and sisters Maddy and Molly had worked together to find a way to honour Georgia on an annual basis.

“It was decided that we would do something to honour her memory every season on the first game between Garfield and Cora Lynn,” said Ms Marsh.