Ray receives OAM

An Order of Australia Medal in yesterday’s Queen’s Birthday honours is the latest of a swag of honours for Trafalgar’s Ray James. But, modestly, he says he is only one person and couldn’t do what he does on his own.

The Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL branch president received his OAM for services to veterans and their families.

While honoured by the recognition, Ray shrugged off the accolade, saying he just does what needs to be done and with the help of many others.

“A lot of people have made me look very good…one person can’t do it on their own, I have lots of help.

“I don’t know why I do what I do, but I have done it with a good committee.”