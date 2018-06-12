Permit required

Baw Baw Shire says construction of a new ambulance branch in Burke St, Warragul, would require approval under its planning scheme.

Director of planning and development Matthew Cripps said the site on the north side of Burke St and almost opposite the entrance to Marist Sion College is located in the general residential zone, schedule 1 (GRZ1).

He said an ambulance station would be classified as an “emergency services facility” and, as such, a planning permit was necessary, but no application had yet been lodged with council.

Mr Cripps also said that under the general residential zone, public notification was expected for an application for that type of use.

Signage was erected on the block by the Victorian Health and Human Services Building Authority about two months ago stating that “your new Warragul ambulance branch is coming soon”.