Lyon umpires in China

An offer to volunteer as a drinks waiter for the AFL’s foray into China led to a greater opportunity for local umpire Cameron Lyon to remain involved in the sport he loves.

Lyon has recently returned from China, where he had been studying in north-west Beijing as part of his studies in international business with Monash University at Peking University.

With Port Adelaide and Gold Coast clubs embarking on their second match at Jiangwan Stadium in Shanghai last month, Lyon was quick to get caught in the hype around the game for many Australian expats.

Having initially contacted the Beijing Bombers Football Club to express his interest in remaining involved in the game, Lyon was put into contact with AFL Asia Umpiring who asked of his interest in umpiring in Shanghai for the weekend.