Do you drink too much?

We hit the streets to ask locals who enjoy the occasional happy hour in Warragul if they know how much is too much.  Amongst those offering comment was 25-year-old musician Emily Murdica.

They say beauty is in the eye of the beer holder, but good health is a different story – it is one of the leading contributors to Australia’s burden of disease.

“Alcohol causes more than 3200 cases of cancer every year, including cancers of the breast, bowel, mouth, throat and liver,” said Cancer Council Victoria CEO Todd Harper.

“While guidelines for low risk drinking exist in Australia, community knowledge of the guidelines is poor. Too many Australians are either unaware of the recommendations, or they overestimate the amount of alcohol that is safe to consume without significantly increasing risk of long or short term harm,” Mr Harper said.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports show that 16.4 per cent of Victorians are now drinking more than two standard drinks per day - more than were doing so in the past nine years.

