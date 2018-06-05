Home Sport Start costs Dragons

Start costs Dragons

Posted on by editor
Drouin’s Taurai Muzarori battles for the ball with his Somerville opponent.

Drouin’s Taurai Muzarori battles for the ball with his Somerville opponent.

A slow start proved costly for Drouin Dragons in round 10 of state league division five.

The Somerville Eagles raced away to a three-goal lead at half-time, with two goals to David Greening and one to Louis Griffiths.

Aided by an own goal from Eagles captain James McKenzie, Drouin made a better fist of it to win the second half.

Drouin suffered a similar fate in the reserves, although this time it was second half lapse that proved costly.

After entering half-time with scores locked at 1-1 apiece, the Eagles booted three goals to one in the second half to run away with it 4-2.

 

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature