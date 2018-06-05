Start costs Dragons

A slow start proved costly for Drouin Dragons in round 10 of state league division five.

The Somerville Eagles raced away to a three-goal lead at half-time, with two goals to David Greening and one to Louis Griffiths.

Aided by an own goal from Eagles captain James McKenzie, Drouin made a better fist of it to win the second half.

Drouin suffered a similar fate in the reserves, although this time it was second half lapse that proved costly.

After entering half-time with scores locked at 1-1 apiece, the Eagles booted three goals to one in the second half to run away with it 4-2.