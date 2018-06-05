Marist win championship

A hard, committed and selfless brand of football saw Marist Sion College senior boys team win the Gippsland AFL schools championship.
Playing off against Bairnsdale Secondary College, La Valla College Traralgon and Mary MacKillop Leongatha, the College won all three games on the way to winning the championship.
Having easily accounted for Bairnsdale in the first game, Marist Sion made a flat start against La Valla but scored three goals to one in the final 15-minute half to win a tough contest.
It came down to the last game where Marist-Sion College played the also undefeated Mary MacKillop College.
In an uncompromising display the Marist Sion boys beat a very physically committed opposition.