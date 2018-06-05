Luck saves umpire

Although he “died” a month ago Danny Burke says he now feels no different to what he did before his near-death experience.
The 46-year-old Warragul resident had a heart attack while umpiring a reserves’ grade football match between Poowong and Nilma-Darnum at Poowong on May 5.
But he survived through a bit of luck and the ready availability of a defibrillator at the ground.
The luck came in the form of a nurse spectating at the football and one of the football trainers that were trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an ambulance crew already on its way to attend to an injured netballer and the defibrillator located in the clubrooms at the ground.
That combination had Mr Burke’s heart working again and him back in the land of the living to wait for an air ambulance that flew him to Monash Hospital.