Jindivick gets “hands on”

An unused space, previously cleared of building materials, will be transformed into a bush tucker garden to promote interactive outdoor learning at Jindivick Primary School.

The plan to build a native garden featuring edible native plants as well as those that attract native birdlife and wildlife on the disused site has been granted a “2018 Powerful Youth Grants”.

This grant program is run by Junior Landcare and Momentum Energy to help Victorian students get “hands on” with inventive projects to educate children about sustainability within their local environment.

In addition, Education Centre Gippsland College, Thorpdale and District Kindergarten and Rubicon Outdoors in Nayook were announced as grant recipients.