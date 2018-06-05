Intersection concerns

Plans to install traffic lights at a busy Warragul intersection may allay community concerns about the intersection.

A recent two car collision at the Queen and Napier Sts intersection ignited concerns that the intersection is dangerous for motorists and pedestrians.

Stage six of Baw Baw Shire’s Warragul streetscape works includes traffic lights for the intersection.

Council has included $400,000 in its draft budget for next year for the planning and design of traffic lights that are designed to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection. Vic Roads is contributing $100,000 to the traffic signals.

Warragul Police data shows there has been only four injury collisions at the intersection since January last year.