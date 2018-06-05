Gardivalia is back

Garden lovers will rejoice as Gardivalia Festival returns from a one-year hiatus with new faces and fresh ideas.

The celebration of all things gardening will return for its 11th event in October with open gardens, workshops and events.

Olivia Mioch said the new committee was keen to add its own twist but was quick to praise the professionalism and organisation of previous committee members who had simply run out of steam after 10 years of dedication.

“We’re just continuing on their good work,” said Ms Mioch. “Continuing on where they left off. They left a great legacy.”

The return of Gardivalia came after a note in the Gazette asked interested community members to attend a meeting, “and the place was packed”.