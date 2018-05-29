Worst place for ambulance branch?

“It would top the list of the worst places to locate an ambulance branch,” was the stunned reaction of a Warragul resident to the announcement Warragul will get a second ambulance station to be built in Burke St.

Bill Smits has fired off letters to Premier Daniel Andrews, Health Minister Jill Hennessy, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, Shadow Health Minister Mary Woolridge, local members of parliament and Baw Baw Shire Council pleading with them to put a stop to the plan.

“Tell me this is not true and is some sort of error,” he pleads.

A vacant property at 144-162 Burke St service road is earmarked for the new facility.

Mr Smits doesn’t live on Burke St but uses the road regularly.