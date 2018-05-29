Home Sport WDJFL nears half-way

WDJFL nears half-way

Aiden Weekes breaks clear of a large pack of players as Colts play Garfield in the WDJFL.

As we near the half-way mark in the Warragul and District Junior Football League, teams have found their feet and are settling into their own rhythms.

Garfield v Colts

Under 10

Garfield started well in the first term before a more determined Colts team peppered the forward line in the second quarter and were unlucky not to get a goal.

The last quarter saw Garfield run out winners in a game full of great spirit.

Under 12

Garfield dominated all four quarters but the hard work by Colts kept Garfield to the lowest opposition score of their season and showed improvement all over the ground.

Garfield’s Will Brown played his 50th game.

